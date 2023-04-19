News you can trust since 1837
Ashton 2, Lancaster City 4: ​Charlie’s first-half blitz ensures Dollies’ victory

Charlie Bailey ensured Lancaster City rounded off their NPL Premier Division away campaign in fine style with a 4-2 victory over Ashton United.

By David Hall
Published 19th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST- 2 min read

The forward struck a superb hat-trick which was added to by his brother Sam in the second half.

He opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he had against Gainsborough, using effortless composure to spin away from two markers and reverse a finish past Thomas Scott after Lancaster’s high press had won advanced possession.

Several minutes later, he secured his brace as a flowing move found Sam Bailey on the right, who curled a pass into Charlie, the forward again shifting elusively on the ball and cracking it into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Charlie Bailey scored a hat-trick for Lancaster City (photo: Phil Dawson)Charlie Bailey scored a hat-trick for Lancaster City (photo: Phil Dawson)
It was a superlative display as Lancaster created chances and also found a clinical edge that has been lacking in games this season. Nevertheless, Ashton United found a goal to get themselves back in the game, Nathan Lowe curling a brilliant free-kick inside Sam Waller’s near post to make it 2-1 with 30 minutes played.

Lancaster came close to reinstating their two-goal cushion twice when a duo of Rudy Misambo efforts were well saved by Scott, but Bailey completed his first-half hat-trick. After applying an excellent press again, the visitors won a throw-in, taken quickly and long by Sam Bailey. David Norris let it run and struck a snapshot which was parried upwards into Charlie’s path, the forward coolly finishing the rebound as it dropped.

Soon after the break, Sam got in on the goalscoring act to keep pace in their recent race. Of Lancaster’s last 10 goals, seven have been scored by the Bailey brothers, four from Charlie and three from Sam, his third being the one to take the game away from Ashton United.

A deep Kyle Brownhill cross looped over the bodies scrambling into the box, leaving Sam free at the back post. He took one touch, let it bounce and then volleyed the ball inside Scott’s far post.

At the other end, the hosts were quick to suggest that they weren’t out of the game as Jason Gilchrist pulled one back after a mazy dribble. Kielen Adams latched onto a knockdown and backheeled into Gilchrist’s path, with the goalscorer taking the ball into the box and firing low, hard and into the net.

