Andy Fleming signs a new contract with Morecambe FC

Andy Fleming has become the third player this week to put pen to paper on a deal with Morecambe.

The midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the option for another 12 months.

The 30-year-old, who has been with the Shrimps since 2010, missed a large chunk of last season thanks to a knee injury.

However, he shone in his appearances either side of that absence in helping Morecambe to finish 18th in League Two.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said: “Andy has been a great servant and is highly respected throughout the club and we’re really pleased he’s agreed to stay with us.

“He had a bad injury last season but proved before and after the injury that he is a top-class player at this level and was arguably one of our best players when fit.

“He’s fully recovered now after working extremely hard to get back to full fitness and we’re expecting him to have a good season.”

Fleming was one of 10 players offered a new deal at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

His signature means he follows the example of A-Jay Leitch-Smith in extending his stay with the club, following on from the midweek arrival of former Preston North End youngster Michael Howard.

Fleming said: “Once the gaffer offered me a new deal there was never any doubt.

“I have been here for some years now and have always enjoyed it.

“Last season was a disappointment on the whole personally because of the injury but that has made me more determined to do well next season.

“I came back towards the end of the year and we did really well.

“We played some great football and picked up some good results and I’m hoping we carry on that form into the new season.”