Adams: Shrimps must start cutting gap at the bottom of the table

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admits his team need to start closing the gap between themselves and the teams above them.

The Shrimps are rock bottom of League Two after winning just one game out of their opening 14 matches.

Adams believes his team have been unfortunate at times, especially as six of their nine defeats have come by just a single-goal margin.

However, their last three league games have resulted in heavy defeats and a five-point gap has opened up between themselves and safety. This weekend, they head to 17th-placed Harrogate Town in a match which is being televised live on Sky Sports+ with a 12.30pm kick-off.

“It’s a game which sees us play an opponent who are not that far ahead of us,” said Adams. “We need to start closing the gap between ourselves and them.

“We need to start turning performances into victories. We have competed very well against the teams at the top, we now need to start taking wins against the teams who are around about us.

“Goals that we have conceded recently have been more individual errors than teams working opportunities against us.

“That’s an area that we do need to improve on.”

Having safely negotiated a potential banana skin by beating non-league Worthing in the FA Cup last Saturday, Adams is looking to build upon that result this weekend.

He said: “We know their style of play, they have changed formation throughout the season but we know what’s it going to be like when we go there.”