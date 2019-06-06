Aaron Wildig agrees a new deal with Morecambe FC

Aaron Wildig has become the latest Morecambe player to sign up for next season.

The midfielder, who joined the Shrimps from Shrewsbury Town four years ago, has signed a new one-year contract.

The 27-year-old made 30 appearances last season, scoring once with the winner at Forest Green Rovers last November.

He would have featured more but for a medial knee ligament injury picked up at Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day, which kept him out for two-and-a-half months.

He told the club website: “Once the gaffer (Jim Bentley) approached me there was never any doubt that I would sign again.

“I’m settled in the area with my partner and I really enjoy playing for the club.

“The gaffer has always been fantastic with me and the fans are brilliant and I really feel the club is going in the right direction.

“The dressing room is the best I have ever been involved in and we showed at the end of last season that we have a good squad here.

“Our form for the final couple of months of last season was excellent, and if we can carry that into next season, there is no reason why we can’t aim higher.”

Wildig’s signature sees him follow Andy Fleming, A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Jordan Cranston in re-signing for the club, following on from the arrival of former Preston North End youngster Michael Howard.

Bentley added: “Aaron is a top midfielder who had an excellent season.

“He played in a bit of a deeper role last season and it suited him really well.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to sign on again and know he will make a big contribution next season.”