A strong finish can boost Lancaster City boss Mark Fell’s plans for next season

The Dolly Blues remain in the hunt to finish inside the top five although they remain rank outsiders with only four games of the season left.

Currently in 11th spot in the NPL Premier Division, City are ??? points behind Warrington Town, who occupy the fifth and final play-off spot.

The fact that City still have faint hopes of promotion is testament to a superb recent run in recent weeks after a campaign spent loitering in midtable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have collected 14 points out of a possible 18 and on Saturday, they held league leaders Buxton to a 0-0 draw away from home.

And while thrilled with the way his players have performed of late, the City boss said there was some regrets that his men had not been able to show the same level of consistency earlier in the season.

Injuries and the loss of key players who have left for pastures new have certainly interrupted City’s progress this campaign.

Certainly the arrival of goalkeeper Curtis Anderson and the signings on loan of Jack Byrne and Joe Blanchard, coupled with the emergence of Enock Likoy, has given the team impetus in recent weeks.

Fell thinks if city can continue this run until the end of the season then it will boost his plans for the following season.

Fell said: "We are always going to look back upon this season at certain results and think, ‘What might have been?’

"We know why we are where we are and the situation that we have been in.

"We are just pleased to have gone on this little run and have this momentum.

"We really want to finish the season strongly – no matter where we end – and put ourselves in a strong position to build for next season.

"Obviously that will be good for me because it will put me in a strong position to speak to possible new players in the summer.

"Obviously that will be good for me because it will put me in a strong position to speak to possible new players in the summer.

"If I can say to players, ‘Come and join us because we are a team who finished around the play-offs.

"I definitely want to add some quality to this squad and it will be a lot easier for me if I can show that we are a team capable of getting in those play-offs.”