A repeat Morecambe boss Jim Bentley boss wants to see

Morecambe head to Grimsby Town tomorrow with manager Jim Bentley hoping that history repeats itself.

The two sides last met in January when the Shrimps went to Blundell Park on the back of a much-needed win against Yeovil Town.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith scores Morecambe's opening goal against Macclesfield Town last weekend

They returned with three points as first-half goals from Kevin Ellison and Steve Old gave them a 2-0 win.

It was the last time Bentley’s players won consecutive matches as they only won of their remaining 20 games last season.

Tomorrow’s match sees the Shrimps hoping for a repeat after picking up only their second victory of the season against Macclesfield Town last weekend.

It lifted them one place to 21st in League Two, leapfrogging their hosts who have lost their last six league and cup games.

For good measure, the Mariners are also without a league goal since drawing 1-1 against MK Dons on August 21.

The hope from Morecambe’s perspective is that they can take the positive vibes from the Macclesfield win into tomorrow’s game and Tuesday’s trip to another lowly side in Cheltenham Town.

“It hurts when you get beaten and the players are an honest bunch,” Bentley said.

“It’s the same with them, you can see it over the last couple of games.

“It was big for the fans and for us to get the result. It pulls everyone else in and, if we win again, it pulls in another two, three or four teams.

“It was a big game against Grimsby last season in similar circumstances and we won so that’s what we’re looking for again.

“Saturday was a massive win for all concerned – you could see the smiles on all the faces, but although I was really pleased, we have to go again.”