David Haye has backed Deontay Wilder to have the edge over Tyson Fury

David Haye has backed Deontay Wilder to break Tyson Fury's heart in Saturday night's heavyweight world title showdown

The pair meet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with American Wilder putting his WBC crown on the line against the Brit.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Hayem who will be ringside, believes Wilder is the favourite but expects to watch a 'cracker' of a fight.

“It’s going to be a cracker,” said Haye, who was scheduled to face Fury twice in his career but had to pull out of the fights due to injury.

“I am thinking Wilder has the advantage.

"He’s had 40 fights and knocked out 39 and the one guy who went the distance with him, he then knocked him out in one round later on.

"I have sparred with him and I can tell you first hand he is the real deal.

"Over time he has got better.

"Unfortunately for Fury having that long gap out after beating Wladimir Klitschko I think has not done him any favours.

"Where Deontay Wilder has been fighting regularly, he's been in the gym training looking after himself, watching what he eats, making sure he is the consummate professional.

"Tyson Fury on the other hand hasn't been. He really let himself go. His weight ballooned up to 30st at one stage. That does not give you any advantages coming in against somebody who has been in the gym consistently.

"From a physical standpoint and a technical standpoint, my money is on Wilder to win by stoppage."