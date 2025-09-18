Sustainability roadmap aims to improve Lancashire County Cricket Club’s climate credentials

A sustainability roadmap which has led to changing behaviours and a reduction in carbon emissions has been piloted at one of the largest and most successful cricket clubs in the UK, Lancashire County Cricket Club.

The Green Economy team helped establish a national blueprint, which has provided enhanced one-to-one support to build a comprehensive carbon-reduction plan.

This led to Solar PV installation across Old Trafford, funded through Greater Manchester Combined Authority’s fully funded business support programmes.

Commissioned in 2015, Green Economy, part of the Growth Company, was tasked by the ECB, the governing body for professional and recreational cricket, to develop a cohesive, environmental strategy to establish a national position on sustainability.

Solar panels at Old Trafford.

Bruce Cruse, Director of Facilities & Infrastructure, ECB, said:“The work we commissioned Green Economy to deliver has been fundamental to establishing our environmental strategy, whilst providing practical tools for venues to use.”

It was of increasing importance for the game to take positive action, while also enabling venues to compete in the lucrative hospitality market.

To establish a base level of green credentials, Green Economy visited all professional cricket venues to assess existing energy use, resource efficiency and operational challenges at both large and small venues.

The resulting strategy enabled consistent reporting and informed decision-making. It was also scalable to support clubs of all sizes in starting or accelerating their sustainability journey, whilst demonstrating return on investment to prioritise action.

Green Economy’s work equipped decision-makers with the tools, data, and confidence to act, and aligning funding with action plans.

Cruse added: “Clubs across the country now have a clear roadmap, with many accessing funding and support based on the strategy’s recommendations and the development of their own plan.”

Part of The Growth Company, Green Economy provides expert support to help businesses, organisations and regions accelerate net zero, whilst growing the local green supply chain – delivering an equitable transition to net zero for all.

Amy House, Director, Green Economy, said: “The ECB’s commitment to a sustainability roadmap has set a precedent for sports venues nationwide. We’re proud to have been able to help the ECB begin its journey, which has continued evolving over the last ten years.

“By working closely with clubs, we were able to design tools and frameworks that not only reduce emissions but also make robust business sense, lessons that apply far beyond cricket.”