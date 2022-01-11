Lancaster host Longridge on opening day of new Northern League season

The two teams battled it out at the top of the table last summer but they eventually finished behind champions Blackpool.

Ben Simm’s men were the runners-up with early-season pacesetters Longridge ending the season in fourth spot – just four points behind Lancaster.

A week later, the men from Lune Road travel to Fox Lane to take on Leyland. In the first week of May, Lancaster head north to Penrith before they have two home games in successive weeks against Blackpool and Kendal respectively.

Lancaster captain Ben Simm

On Sunday, May 21, they face Farnworth Social Circle in the first round of the LCF Knock Out competition.

Down the road at Woodhill Lane, Morecambe – who were relegated last season – begin their quest to win promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with a home game against Preston on the opening day of the season on April 23.

A week later, they head to Great Eccleston and then travel to Eccleston in the first week of May.

Lancaster’s fixtures

April

23 Longridge (h)

30 Leyland (a)

May

7 Penrith (a)

14 Blackpool (h)

21 Kendal (h)

22 Farnworth (cup, a)

28 Chorley (a)

June

4 Garstang (h)

11 St Annes (a)

18 Netherfield (h)

25 Vernon Carus (a)

July

2 Fulwood and Broughton (h)

9 Longridge (a)

16 Leyland (h)

17 Longridge (a)

23 Penrith

30 Blackpool

August

6 Kendal

13 Chorley

20 Garstang

27 St Annes

29 Fulwood and Broughton

September

3 Netherfield

10 Vernon Carus (h)

Morecambe’s fixtures

April

23 Preston (h)

30 Great Eccleston (a)

May

7 Eccleston (a)

14 Thornton Cleveleys (h)

21 Penwortham (a)

28 Kirkham and Wesham (a)

June

4 Torrisholm (h)

11 Fleetwood (a)

18 Croston (h)

25 Euxton (a)

July

2 Barrow (h)

9 Preston(a)

16 Great Eccleston (h)

23 Eccleston (h)

30 Thornton Cleveleys (a)

August

6 Penwortham (h)

13 Kirkham and Wesham (h)

20 Torrisholm (a)

27 Fleetwood (h)

September

3 Croston (a)

10 Euxton (h)