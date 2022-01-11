Lancaster host Longridge on opening day of new Northern League season
Lancaster Cricket Club will begin the new Northern League season by welcoming Longridge to Lune Road on Saturday, April 23.
The two teams battled it out at the top of the table last summer but they eventually finished behind champions Blackpool.
Ben Simm’s men were the runners-up with early-season pacesetters Longridge ending the season in fourth spot – just four points behind Lancaster.
A week later, the men from Lune Road travel to Fox Lane to take on Leyland. In the first week of May, Lancaster head north to Penrith before they have two home games in successive weeks against Blackpool and Kendal respectively.
On Sunday, May 21, they face Farnworth Social Circle in the first round of the LCF Knock Out competition.
Down the road at Woodhill Lane, Morecambe – who were relegated last season – begin their quest to win promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with a home game against Preston on the opening day of the season on April 23.
A week later, they head to Great Eccleston and then travel to Eccleston in the first week of May.
Lancaster’s fixtures
April
23 Longridge (h)
30 Leyland (a)
May
7 Penrith (a)
14 Blackpool (h)
21 Kendal (h)
22 Farnworth (cup, a)
28 Chorley (a)
June
4 Garstang (h)
11 St Annes (a)
18 Netherfield (h)
25 Vernon Carus (a)
July
2 Fulwood and Broughton (h)
9 Longridge (a)
16 Leyland (h)
17 Longridge (a)
23 Penrith
30 Blackpool
August
6 Kendal
13 Chorley
20 Garstang
27 St Annes
29 Fulwood and Broughton
September
3 Netherfield
10 Vernon Carus (h)
Morecambe’s fixtures
April
23 Preston (h)
30 Great Eccleston (a)
May
7 Eccleston (a)
14 Thornton Cleveleys (h)
21 Penwortham (a)
28 Kirkham and Wesham (a)
June
4 Torrisholm (h)
11 Fleetwood (a)
18 Croston (h)
25 Euxton (a)
July
2 Barrow (h)
9 Preston(a)
16 Great Eccleston (h)
23 Eccleston (h)
30 Thornton Cleveleys (a)
August
6 Penwortham (h)
13 Kirkham and Wesham (h)
20 Torrisholm (a)
27 Fleetwood (h)
September
3 Croston (a)
10 Euxton (h)
17 Barrow (a)