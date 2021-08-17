Lancaster eye-up runners-up spot after victory over Kendal

Atharva Taide in action for Lancaster (photo:Tony North)

The club has been in the doldrums in recent years but they have shown their quality this summer.

Although current leaders Blackpoolare without doubt too far ahead with just four games left, Ben Simm’smen have a great opportunity to finish runners-up.

They are just one point behind Longridge in third spot and host Nick Wilkinson’s men this weekend.

Once again, it was Indian professional Atharva Taide who was the star of the show as he picked up 6-60 before hitting 77 off just 100 balls.

Lancaster did not have things all their own way as Kendal batted well in patches after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Despite being reduced to 38-3, the duo of Oliver Tyson and professional Chalana de Silva added 62 for the fourth wicket before the former was out for 20 – the first of Taide’s victims with Simm taking the catch.

De Silva made 63 before he was the next man out, trapped in front by Simm.

Terry Hunte (23) and David Batty (17) pushed the scoreboard along but once Taide trapped the former in front, he mopped up the tail as the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 21 runs.

They were all out for 169 off 42.2 overs.

Lancaster’s victory was never in doubt as they set about their run chase studiously.

Jamie Heywood (32) and Steven Fisher (52 not out) enjoyed an half-century stand for the opening wicket before De Silva had Heywood caught by Toby Tyson.

That was to be Kendal’s only success as Taide joined Fisher at the crease. The pair never looked in trouble as Lancaster secured victory in the 50th over.

On Sunday, Lancaster were beaten in the T20 Cupby Garstang. The Riversiders batted first and posted 142-7 with Michael wellings top scoing with 47. Taide took 3-12 while Simm and Irfan Qayyum each took two wickets.

In reply, Lancaster fell 12 runs shorts despite the efforts of Taide (29)and Qayyum (25).

The second XI were beaten in a high-scoring contest against Penwortham thirds.

A fine 67 from Andrew Chubb and knocks of 32 from Faizan Khan and Virsanjaay Ananthasubramanian helped Lancaster close on 194-6.