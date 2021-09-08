It's a family affair for successful Kirkby Lonsdale cricket team

Three generation of the Williams family at Kirkby Lonsdale

Chasing 178, they lost two early wickets but their captain Harvey Williams took up the challenge and scored 101 not out to secure the shield.

It was a maiden hundred for the 22-year-old who has led the side impressively to a League and Cup double.

If he can keep this team together then they won’t struggle in Division One next year.

Kirkby Lonsdale

With a couple of new recruits, don’t rule them out as surprise challengers for the Division One title.

Westgate seconds were held to a draw at Cartmel Park and a single point next week against Shireshead seconds will secure second place.

A pointless defeat on the other hand would allow the Forton club to leapfrog both Holme, who finished their season with a 17-run win against Ingleton, and Westgate.

Joe Bradshaw (41) top scored for Westgate in their 189 all out, Bob Davies taking 5/24 for Cartmel. Davies then batted through the Cartmel innings for 76 not out, receiving good support from Chris Tuson (13 from 48 balls) and last man, Joe Atkinson, as Cartmel finished on 158/9 to secure a draw.

Rob Pearcy (38) and a personal best from Owen Russell (33 not out) took Carnforth seconds to 159/8.

It was never likely to be enough on Peter Robinson’s manicured pitch but it needed a superb 82 not out from 107 balls by Bob Simpson, with good support from Liam Ivison (39) to give Coniston a two-wicket win as 18 year old Isaac Barlow impressed with 5/40.

With a second team finishing as runner up, only one side will be promoted from DivisionTwo, and a maximum of one side relegated.

That team is unlikely to be Bare who under the leadership of Richard Neville have fought tooth and nail this season to get the best out of their small squad.

On Saturday, Archit Bhadwaj (45) top scored in 146/7 against Burneside, Nathan Chambers taking 3/24. Ethan Elwood scored 42, but Mat Cook (5/34) and Robbie White (3/30) took the Powder House Lane team to a 33-run win.

Silverdale couldn’t upset the odds against champions, Carnforth and are 13 points adrift at the bottom.

Only Jonty Moeckell (26 not out) made double figures as Darren Nelson’s 3/23 helped bowl them out for 76, a total that was passed for the loss of three wickets, Chris Parry making 30 not out.

Shireshead openers, Tom Jacques and Joe Cunliffe added 155 for the first wicket against Arnside, but both fell heartbreakingly short of making hundreds.

Jacques was caught and bowled by Jim Crawford for 99, and Cunliffe fell for 96, four short of a maiden hundred.

The score of 238/2 was too much for Arnside and although Nobby Lee (41) and Adam Richardson (77) rolled back the years in a 95-run partnership, Dave Jack’s season’s best 7/29 meant Shireshead won by 81 runs.

Tony Barrow (26) top scored before being brilliantly run out by Liam Parkinson, but Sam McClements took 5/48 for Heysham dismissed Warton for 119.

Lewis Plackett (53 not out) scored his second 50 of the season as the home side won by eight wickets.

Covid-19 has presented challenges for clubs this season and Trimpell are the latest to be affected.

They had to put out a skeleton team and move their home game against Sedgwick to Warton on Saturday.

Scott Sparks (46) got them to 135 with Tom Ridley, Chris Evans and Jonny Matthew’s each taking three wickets. Aaron Lomas (68 not out) guided Sedgwick to a five-wicket win.

Andy Hill (57) and Phil Harvey (33) were the main contributors in Westgates’s 188/9.

Andy Cormack took 3/32 for Milnthorpe whose batsmen had no answer to Dylan Conroy, Zak Buchanan and Sam Conroy as the trio each took three wickets as Milnthorpe mustered only 68.

Ambleside’s four-wicket win against Arnside seconds means that the last week of the season sees them one point behind Sedgwick seconds at the top of Division Three.

Robbie Tattersall (33) top scored for Sedgwick, but Jake Smith (5/51) pegged them to 170 and with Oli Battersby(68) and Sean Graves (42) in form, Morecambe thirds were only five runs short of a surprise victory.

Adam Kershaw took 4/30 as Sedgwick picked up eight points for the draw. Richard Marshall (4/36) and George Needham (6/29) bowled out Holme seconds for 70, Carl Weiss making 31.

Needham then made 40 not out as Leven Valley won by 8 wickets. Graham Dodds (60) and Lewis Spurr (32) saw Carnforth 3rds to 186/7. Robert Reghelini (36), Harry Mason (34) and Jonty Moeckell (31) gained Silverdale a draw on 151/7.

Milnthorpe seconds won the Division Four championship on Sunday. Hrishi Desai’s 61 was the main ingredient in Sedgwick thirds 147/9, but Mark Moorby (63 not out) and Scott Singleton (41 not out) took Milnthorpe to victory.

They will be joined in Division Three next season by Kendal thirds who met promotion chasing Trimpell seconds on Sunday.

Mark Huddleston (64), Mike Logan (36) and Martin Holt (34) enabled Trimpell to post 215/8, Megan Berry taking 3/40. Paul Hodgson (35) and Mike Dugdale (38) played contrasting innings and with Logan taking 3/23 and Rob Cope 3/11 Kendal had to hang on for a draw and second place.

If Trimpell avoid defeat against Westgatethirds on Sunday they will be promoted. Ingleton seconds beat Burneside seconds by 117 runs.

The junior league and cup season is complete.

The roll of honour is: