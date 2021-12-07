Arrest made after man suffers broken jaw during 'unprovoked' attack in Lancaster city centre

A man has been arrested after a teen was left requiring surgery following a "nasty" attack in Lancaster city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:05 pm

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was punched in the face outside the McDonalds in Cheapside at around 3.30am on Saturday, November 27.

The man was left with a broken jaw which required surgery following the attack.

Detectives released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries on Monday (December 6).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Today (December 7), officers confirmed a 21-year-old man from Lancashire had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in police custody.

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 480 of November 28.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A man has been arrested following a "nasty" attack in Lancaster city centre

Read More

Read More
Ten people arrested after cannabis and suspected Class A drugs seized during rai...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

LancasterMcDonaldsLancashire