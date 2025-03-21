Chorley Women FC vs Burnley FC Women Match Report

A high energy performance from Chorley Women FC on Thursday night was unable to stop an excellent Burnley side from claiming their third consecutive win in the Lancashire FA Senior Women’s County Cup final.

Chorley were making their debut in the final, while Burnley, currently the only winners of the competition, were playing in their third final. Ten places separate the two teams, with Burnley playing in the third tier of the women’s football pyramid and Chorley the fourth.

Chorley were fast out the blocks from the kick off, forcing some early mistakes from Burnley. Some quick feet from Megan Parker saw her bypass several Burnley players in quick succession. The ball landed at the feet of Rachel Unsworth who took aim from range, with her shot just firing over the crossbar. The opening ten minutes followed a similar pattern with Chorley pressing high with intensity. High pressing on the Burnley goalkeeper from Ella Ritchie and Saf Newhouse forced decisions from the Burnley back line, providing openings for the Chorley attack. However, Chorley were mostly kept to shots from range.

Chorley looked to be the more likely to score in the opening 20 minutes with continual pressure from the attack and solid defending keeping them in a strong position. Despite this, Chorley were unable to convert their chances and Burnley began to grow into the game with a lot of play coming down their right side. A couple of crosses from this side into the Chorley box looked dangerous but were unable to find a Burnley player. Burnley’s pace and physicality began to show as they grew into the game with some good through balls finding attackers in open space. Some excellent defending from Chorley captain, Megan Searson, and some brilliant close range saves from Mollie Finch were enough to keep the score line at 0-0.

With five minutes of normal time left, it looked as if we would go into half time with the scores level. However a Burnley corner gave them the break through with top scorer Laura Elford meeting the ball and smashing it into the top of the net. The opening goal seemed to bring Burnley confidence and they doubled their advantage two minutes into stoppage time. A quick counter attack from Burnley saw Elford through on goal. Although Finch was able to force her wide and prevent her shot, Elford squared to Heidi Logan in the box who finished past Searson defending on the line.

A two goal advantage at the break for Burnley left Chorley rueing some of their earlier pressure and missed chances, but with plenty positive play to build on in the second half.

Burnley started the second half brightly, continuing their strong performance from the end of the first half. However it was Chorley who converted the third goal of the match. After some good build up play, a loose ball bounced to Unsworth on the edge of the box. Managing to steady herself, the midfielder struck the ball home with her left foot over the Burnley goalkeeper to reduce the goal deficit.

Burnley continued to pile on the pressure. Several corners saw them pack the Chorley box, requiring some good saves from Finch and vital tackles from the defence in a tightly packed six yard box. With continuing Burnley pressure, goalkeeper Finch and the Chorley back four were continually called upon to keep the score at 2-1. Finch was pivotal in this making several crucial close range saves including an instinctive double save just before the 70th minute mark. Hannah Derbyshire, coming on for the injured Isabelle Wade on 59 minutes, slotted well into the back four and made a well timed sliding tackle in the box shortly after to stop a Burnley cross across goal. Chorley manager, Carmelo Ruggieri, made several attacking changes after the goal bringing on winger Faye Stanhope for striker Ella Ritchie and replacing Iszy Binks and Meg Parker with Debbie Price and Sophie Coward respectively. The Chorley changes injected some fresh energy into a squad that had showed continual high intensity from minute one. Despite this and Chorley’s consistent defending, it was another corner that resulted in a third Burnley goal on 76 minutes. Another good delivery from Charley Docherty and Chorley were unable to clear this time, the ball finding the back of the net.

In similar style to their two first half goals, Burnley added another goal in quick succession. An initial strike by Brenna McPartlan was well saved by Finch, but she could do nothing to stop striker Claudia Walker following up for the rebound.

As the final whistle blew, Chorley could reflect on a valiant performance against higher league opposition. The team’s high intensity play and Unsworth’s goal to make it 2-1 had asked questions of Tier 3 Burnley. Some key saves from Finch and some crucial defensive work ensured Burnley did not run away with this tie (Burnley had won the previous two finals against lower league opposition 9-0 and 9-1). Thursday night saw a competitive game between two teams challenging at the top of their respective leagues,a great advert for women’s football in Lancashire.

Focus for Chorley now switches back to the league when they face Stockport County LFC on Sunday 23rd March for their final home game of the season at Euxton Villa FC.

Chorley Women FC: Finch, Parish (Cook, 84), Searson (C), Wade (Derbyshire, 59), Wood, Parker (Coward, 75), Ritchie (Stanhope, 59), Newhouse, Worthington, Unsworth, Binks (Price, 70)

Subs: Derbyshire, Cook, Fitzpatrick, Wright, Stanhope, Price, Coward

Burnley FC Women: McAloon, Docherty, Siddall, McPartlan, Logan (Blades, 66), Lord-Mears (Palmer, 82), Richards, Reidford (Hazard, 58), Hartley, Kelly (Grey, 66), Elford (Walker, 58)

Subs: Levell, Marshall, Walker, Palmer, Grey, Hazard, Wilkes, Blades