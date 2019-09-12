Champions Lancaster target the perfect season

Captain Ben Simm is hoping Lancaster’s title glory this year will be the springboard for greater success in the future.

The men from Lune Road have been runaway leaders of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division this summer, winning 17 out of 17, with the other four games being abandoned due to the weather.

Finishing top means Lancaster will return to the Northern League Division One – two years after suffering relegation.

After a comprehensive win over New Longton last weekend, Simm is hoping his men can finish the season off in style when they travel to Preston this weekend.

“To win 17 out of 17 is a remarkable achievement.

“You would expect to have lost at least a couple of games at this stage of the season and we possibly could have done.

“But the target now is to go unbeaten through the rest of the season.

“We’ve had our trials and tribulations in recent years, but we want to push on and look to win more silverware in the future.”

Simm revealed that the club is already making plans for next year in terms of signing a professional in readiness for the challenge of Northern League cricket.

They are looking at signing a pro who is primarily a batsman and are scouring the overseas market to see what is available

“We will be looking for a batsman who can bowl abit,” said Simm. “Ultimately, we just want the best cricketer that we can get.”