Cartmel just edge past Westgate but weather wipes out league programme

The entire Westmorland Cricket League programme was washed out on Saturday, which means that Westgate and Carnforth remain tied at the top of Division One, with Milnthorpe four points behind.

This Saturday’s must see game is Milnthorpe v Carnforth.

Milnthorpe expect to be at full strength whilst Carnforth are missing a number of players for this crunch game whilst Westgate host strugglers, Silverdale.

Fortunately, the weather was kinder at Cartmel on Sunday where the efforts of Tony Hadwin and the Cartmel club delivered a superb spectacle in the Division Two T20 semifinals with both matches decided on the final ball.

In the first game, Cartmel struggled to 87-9 with Andrew Holmes making 27 and Jacob Vaughan taking 4-8.

When Westgate 2nds were 23-0 from seven overs this seemed inadequate.

But John Burton (3-10) and Stuart Bailey bowled a tight length and line in the middle overs to reduce the visitors to 27-3 and only allowed 15 runs to be scored from the next eight overs.

Danny Wilkinson (53 not out from 50 balls) and Peter Wilson (11) dug in and then accelerated, but 12 were needed from the final over bowled by Jono Cooper.

Wilkinson hit a six over mid wicket, meaning three were needed from three balls, but Cooper held his nerve and with two needed from the final ball Wilson was left short of his ground as he ran back for the second and Cartmel had won by one run.

In the second game, Shireshead made 101-9 with Robert Skipworth top scoring with 33.

Carnforth captain, Neil Dugdale, took an outstanding catch to remove the dangerous Andrew Murphy, diving backwards one handed and emerging with the ball in his left hand.

Carnforth were comfortably placed at 58-2 with experienced pairing Wayne Tomlinson (31) and Glenn Russell (27) in control, but accurate bowling from Jake Gould and Andrew Weir built pressure so that nine were needed from the final over for Carnforth to win by virtue of losing fewer wickets.

Once again two were needed from the final ball, but this time Lee Potter and Reuben Bragg were able to scramble the two required.

On Friday, Holme 2nds beat Galgate in the Division Three semi-final.

Batting first, some big hitting from Johnny Varden (34) enabled Holme to total 114-9.

An accurate and threatening opening spell by young bowler, Kieran Hunter (2-9) meant Galgate were not able to get off to a flying start and although Lee Moorhouse dug in they were always behind the required rate.

Varden and Ted Littlefair closed out the innings and Galgate were dismissed for 78.

In the League on Sunday, Carnforth 3rds beat Holme 2nds knocking of their target of 100 with ease.

On Sunday, Arnside play Carnforth in the Hackney and Leigh T20 final at Bare CC at 3pm.

It will be preceded by the Division Four final between Kendal 3rd XI and Sedbergh School at 11am.