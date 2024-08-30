Sport Where 11 of Lancaster and Morecambe's biggest stars went to school including Scott McTominay, Jon Richardson and Tyson Fury Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:46 BST Updated 30th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
It’s nearly the start of a new school year but have you ever wondered where the Lancaster district’s biggest celebrities went to school?
Lancaster and Morecambe can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of sport, TV and music.
Lancastrians like Jon Richardson and
Scott McTominay may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.
Find out below where 11 of the most famous people from our district went to school.
1. Jon Richardson
Born in Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson went to Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. He is pictured here on stage at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.
Photo: Keith Douglas 2. Wayne Hemingway
Designer and co-founder of Red or Dead fashion label, Wayne Hemingway was born on 19 January 1961 in Morecambe. He was educated at Lancaster Road School and later earned a scholarship at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Blackburn.
Photo: Anthony Harvey 3. John Waite
Lancaster born rock musician John Waite, who had a US No 1 in 1984 with Missing You, went to Greaves Secondary Modern School and Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute).
Photo: Submit 4. Paul Hayes
Antiques expert and television personality, Paul Hayes, was born on August 4 1970 in Morecambe. He was educated at Our Lady's School, Lancaster.
Photo: Garth Hamer
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.