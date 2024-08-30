Lancaster and Morecambe can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of sport, TV and music.

Lancastrians like Jon Richardson and Scott McTominay may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 11 of the most famous people from our district went to school.

1 . Jon Richardson Born in Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson went to Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. He is pictured here on stage at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe. Photo: Keith Douglas Photo Sales

2 . Wayne Hemingway Designer and co-founder of Red or Dead fashion label, Wayne Hemingway was born on 19 January 1961 in Morecambe. He was educated at Lancaster Road School and later earned a scholarship at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Blackburn. Photo: Anthony Harvey Photo Sales

3 . John Waite Lancaster born rock musician John Waite, who had a US No 1 in 1984 with Missing You, went to Greaves Secondary Modern School and Lancaster Art College (The Storey Institute). Photo: Submit Photo Sales