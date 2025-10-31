Morecambe Bay views

Where 10 of Lancaster and Morecambe's biggest stars went to school

By Debbie Butler
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:17 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 12:24 GMT
Have you ever wondered where the Lancaster district’s celebrities went to school?

Lancaster and Morecambe can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of sport, TV and music.

Lancastrians like Jon Richardson and Scott McTominay may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 10 of the most famous people from our district went to school.

Morecambe-born comedian Eric Morecambe went to Lancaster Road Primary School. He is pictured above receiving his honorary degree from Lancaster University.

1. Eric Morecambe

Morecambe-born comedian Eric Morecambe went to Lancaster Road Primary School. He is pictured above receiving his honorary degree from Lancaster University. Photo: Staff

The Morecambe-born actress, comedian, presenter and writer was educated privately at the Misses Nelson's Prep School in her hometown.

2. Dame Thora Hird

The Morecambe-born actress, comedian, presenter and writer was educated privately at the Misses Nelson's Prep School in her hometown. Photo: Staff

Born in Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson went to Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. He is pictured here on stage at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.

3. Jon Richardson

Born in Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson went to Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. He is pictured here on stage at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe. Photo: Keith Douglas

TV's Benidorm actress Janine Duvitski was born in Morecambe to a Polish father and an English mother. She attended Nottingham Girls' High School, then a direct grant grammar school.

4. Janine Duvitski

TV's Benidorm actress Janine Duvitski was born in Morecambe to a Polish father and an English mother. She attended Nottingham Girls' High School, then a direct grant grammar school. Photo: Anthony Harvey

