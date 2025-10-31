Lancaster and Morecambe can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of sport, TV and music.

Lancastrians like Jon Richardson and Scott McTominay may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 10 of the most famous people from our district went to school.

1 . Eric Morecambe Morecambe-born comedian Eric Morecambe went to Lancaster Road Primary School. He is pictured above receiving his honorary degree from Lancaster University. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

2 . Dame Thora Hird The Morecambe-born actress, comedian, presenter and writer was educated privately at the Misses Nelson's Prep School in her hometown. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3 . Jon Richardson Born in Lancaster, comedian Jon Richardson went to Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Royal Grammar School. He is pictured here on stage at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe. Photo: Keith Douglas Photo Sales