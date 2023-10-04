Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ has just celebrated the birth of his seventh child but outside of his personal life, a historic sporting achievement is about to take place.

After bringing the newborn home to Morecambe, Paris revealed to OK! magazine that Tyson unfortunately just missed the birth itself as he had to “bail out because he’s fully immersed in training at camp”.

The 33-year-old mum of seven added that although Tyson is at training camp, he has been sneaking away each day to help out.

But why is the sporting star at training camp? We’re here to fill you in on his upcoming fight...

Who will Tyson be fighting?

His opponent is Oleksandr Usyk, a 36-year-old professional boxer from Ukraine who has held multiple world championships in two weight classes (Heavyweight and Light-heavyweight).

The fight contract signing was announced on September 29, 2023.

How do their records compare?

Both boxers are undefeated, with Fury winning 33 fights with one draw and Usyk having a 21-0 record.

The Ukranian has already beaten Anthony Joshua twice, as well as defeating Dubois, Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew, to gain a reputation as ‘vanquisher of Brits’.

Why is the fight historic?

As well as being the first fight between the pair, the fight between Fury and Usykr will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in over two decades.

WBC champion Fury is hoping to take the WBA, WBO and IBF titles away from Usyk to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since British compatriot Lennox Lewis in 1999, sealing his legacy as the ‘greatest of his era’.

When will the fight be?

An exact date has not been set but it is likely to be held on either Saturday, December 23 or in January.

Where will the fight be?

It is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How can you watch it?

For those who can’t make their way to Saudi Arabia, the event will be broadcast live on TNT Sports Box Office (the new name for BT Sport).

How much will it cost to watch?