The Westgate Warrior was dropped by a left hand from the Liverpudlian in round two before things went from bad to worse when a gruesome gash was opened up above his left eye by a clash of heads.

Ball pushed Lowe off with the 28-year-old’s back ending up turned and his head through the ropes. Many expected referee Victor Loughlin to call ‘break’ but instead Ball got in two big shots before Lowe’s trainer Jimmy Harrington threw in the towel.

Isaac Lowe's cut all but ended his hopes of Wembley success against Nick Ball

The British and European title challenger posted pictures of his eye on social media on Sunday morning, doctors using 16 stitches to patch up Morecambe’s former Commonwealth champion - who insists he will be back.

He said: “I think we all know what happened.

“The cut from the head clash changed the fight. I could not see out of my eye and couldn’t see in front of me.

Isaac Lowe and Nick Ball battled over a thrilling few rounds at Wembley

“I’m not going to make excuses but I think you can all see for yourselves. I was chasing the fight with the cut.

“My team wanted to pull me out but I will not get pulled out and they told me I’d got one more round.

“You can see what happened, my head went under the ropes, I dropped my guard thinking the referee was going to stop and split us up but he has two free shots on me.

“That’s what saw the fight stopped but it was going to get stopped anyway with my eye.

“No excuses, fair play to Nick and his team. The WBC have said they are giving me the rematch ASAP and I spoke to Frank (Warren, promoter).

“It’s time for some rest seeing my family and we go again. Thank you for all the support and messages.”