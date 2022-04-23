The Westgate Warrior was stopped in the sixth round by top Liverpool prospect Nick Ball in his fight on the undercard of good friend Tyson Fury’s clash with Dillian Whyte.

Lowe, fighting for the WBC Silver featherweight title on the grandest of stages, was dropped heavily in the second round by a left hand from the big-punching Scouser.

Things then went from bad to worse in round three when the 28-year-old was cut badly above the left eye following a clash of heads.

Isaac Lowe battled through a knockdown and bad cut at Wembley Stadium before defeat against Nick Ball

The fight only seemed to be heading one way, but Morecambe’s former Commonwealth champion showed tremendous heart and with the streaming blood surely impairing his vision, took the fight to Ball.

But it was all over in the sixth when in a strange end to the fight, Lowe ended with his back to Ball and head through the ropes, referee Victor Loughlin not stepping in and allowing the victor to fire in unanswered shots before the Morecambe man’s trainer Jimmy Harrington threw in the towel.

It means it is back-to-back stoppage defeats for Lowe, who also has 21 victories and three draws on his record, after losing his world title eliminator to Luis Alberto Lopez back in December.

Ball moved to 15 fights undefeated with eight stoppages.