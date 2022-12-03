The Westgate Warrior won all six rounds of his meeting with Sandeep Singh Bhatti as he opened up proceedings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Commonwealth featherweight champion, a lifelong friend of Fury’s, was coming into the fight looking to rebound from bruising back-to-back defeats against Luis Alberto Lopez and Nick Ball.

Lopez challenges Josh Warrington for the IBF World title next weekend and Ball is being tipped for big things.

Isaac Lowe celebrates victory against Sandeep Singh Bhatti

India’s Bhatti is nowhere near the level of either and Lowe dominated as expected, taking the decision 60-54 on referee Mark Bates’ card, picking up the 22nd win of his professional career.

Now all eyes will be on what opportunities come his way in the new year, the 28-year-old also having challenged for British and European honours earlier in his career.

