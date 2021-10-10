But Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder delivered an all-time classic in Las Vegas on Saturday night, with Morecambe's Gyspy King prevailing by knockout in the 11th round. This third fight between the pair was unquestionably their most riveting with five knockdowns in total, with the WBC champion down twice in the fourth round before prevailing down the stretch.
Below we've pulled together some of the best images from a dramatic night, that ended with Fury saluting his hometown in his post-fight sing-song.
