Fury stayed on course for a unification showdown with reigning IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA holder Oleksandr Usyk, who was ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, after pummelling Chisora into a 10th-round stoppage.

The 34-year-old Morecambe fighter should now get his crack at Ukrainian Usyk, and a shot at becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, some time in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Fury called out a grinning Usyk, snarling “You’re next you little b***h. Let’s get it on.”

Tyson Fury completely dominated Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Chisora was brought in for a third bout with Fury after proposed fights with Usyk, who has been taking a break from boxing, or British rival Anthony Joshua failed to materialise.

Fury had comfortably beaten Chisora on points in 2011 and again in 2014, also via a 10th-round stoppage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, the ‘trilogy’ fight that British heavyweight boxing never knew it needed had been a hard sell, especially during a World Cup.

Chisora, after all, had lost seven of his 20 fights since that second defeat to Fury and turns 39 later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson Fury goes face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The event was not a sell-out but nevertheless almost 60,000 hardy souls braved the icy December weather to be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury, in his first fight since ‘retiring’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 at Wembley in April, warmed up in his dressing room in an England shirt and walked out to ‘Three Lions’.

When the action got under way a punishing body shot momentarily left Chisora gasping for breath, and in the second round Fury began finding his target with more frequency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the third Chisora was hanging on again, so much so that at one point he dragged the champion to the floor with him.

By the ninth round the punishment was really starting to tell, a weary Chisora sporting a bad cut under an eye and spitting blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went out on his shield, though, with referee Victor Loughlin putting Chisora out of his misery in the 10th.