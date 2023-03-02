In a staged prank siomilar to those carried out on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Fury was hidden away in a room watching as passers-by dropped litter in the centre of Morecambe.

As they did so, his voice boomed out of a Tyson Fury face mask on a lamp post, giving people a bit of a fright but teaching them a valuable lesson.

Fury's 'Trash Talking Bin' asked litterers to instead place their litter into the mouth of the mask, telling them "stick it in me gob, we don't drop sh*t here."

Tyson Fury watches people in Morecambe from a secret location. Image from Tyson Fury Twitter video.

One man was also made to do five press ups as penance for dropping a chewing gum wrapper, before Fury himself appeared from his hiding place to reward him with one of his drink cans and some more chewing gum.

The prank shocked several Morecambe shoppers, with one girl exclaiming "Oh my God, it's Tyson Fury" when she heard his voice.

"Don't be a t*sser, put it in the bin" was Fury's message to litter louts. "We can't be littering Morecambe. That's what bins are for.

"If we don't put it in the bin, someone like me has got to pick it up. Let's keep it tidy and don't chuck sh*t on the floor."

Tyson Fury meets shoppers in Morecambe during his prank. Image from Tyson Fury Twitter video.