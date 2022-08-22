Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, Morecambe’s Fury and Ukrainian great Usyk will clash in Saudi Arabia on December 17, the day before the World Cup final in neighbouring Qatar.

Usyk retained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles through a split decision against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday night and immediately called out Fury, the holder of the WBC belt.

The biggest fight in boxing, it would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in more than 20 years.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to decide who the best heavyweight on the planet is

According to the Daily Mail, the meeting between the pair would be worth around £150million, with Fury in line for at least £50million of that.

“I am convinced he wants to fight me. That is what he is dreaming of every day,” Usyk said.

“I want to fight him. And if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all. I am going to beat his ass.”

Fury announced his retirement once again last week but insisted he would reverse that decision if it meant he could face his only meaningful challenger.

The 34-year-old addressed the matter in a typically blunt social media rant.

“It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen,” Fury said.

“I would annihilate both of them on the same night.

“I’ve just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk, out of his depth. England has been relieved of its belts but there is a remedy and solution that I can suggest.

“If you want those belts back then send in the Gypsy barbarian, send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser (Wladimir Klitschko in 2015).

“But it’s not going to be cheap, if you want the best you have to pay.”

Pound-for-pound great Usyk produced another boxing masterclass to overcome an improved Joshua, who was far superior from the passive fighter who lost his titles in London a year ago.