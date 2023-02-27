Bob Howard helped out in Fury’s corner as Tyson’s younger brother won the fight everyone was talking about in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Howard is currently one of the coaches at Coastal ABC on West End Road and has had a lengthy association with the sport in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

He trained up-and-coming fighters at Lancaster Boys Club and Lancaster Boxing Academy while on the professional side guided large parts of Isaac Lowe’s career, also working with Reece MacMillan and Owen Kirk.

Bob Howard, to the left of Tommy Fury, celebrates victory in Saudi Arabia.

Howard is no stranger to the Fury family given Tyson’s association with Morecambe - the ‘Gypsy King’ having also moved his training base to the Mazuma Stadium in recent years.

Tommy said his victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul felt like a world title after winning a split decision to settle their grudge match.

The long-standing feud finally came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena, after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Bob Howard trains with Isaac Lowe at Coastal ABC. Picture: Rachel Landsborough (www.lenslady.co.uk)

Fury, who remains determined to emulate brother Tyson, also part of the entourage on Sunday, by becoming a world champion, took a standing count in the final eighth round – with the British fighter claiming to have slipped – but had earlier done enough to earn victory on the judges’ cards.

Speaking ringside, Fury dedicated the victory to girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and new-born daughter Bambi.

“For the past two and a half years, this is all that’s consumed my life,” he said. “Tonight I made my own legacy. Molly, this fight was for you and for you, Bambi, I love you.

“I had a dream and a vision that I would win this fight and no one believed me. I had pressure on my shoulders and I came through. This to me is a world title fight – I’ve trained so hard for this. This was my destiny, we did it.”