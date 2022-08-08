Study reveals Morecambe boxing champ Tyson Fury has had 440 babies named after him

The study carried out by Betsperts has analysed the latest ONS data to reveal the sports stars who are inspiring the most baby names in the UK.

As well as taking the number three spot, world heavyweight champion Fury is also the only boxer on the list.

The research shows that in 2000/21, 440 babies have names influenced by the boxing star.

Tyson Fury following victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, London, in April. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Tennis ace Andy Murray takes the top spot with 492 newborns with names inspired by him while footballer Thierry Henry comes in second with a total of 489.

The other sporting stars whose name make the top 10 are all footballers and include Cristiano Ronaldo, Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Aguero.

You can see the chart for the full top 10 breakdown.