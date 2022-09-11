Both fighters’ teams are working to thrash out a deal that would see the country’s two biggest boxing stars meet.

Fury and Warren had set Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn a deadline of Thursday to agree a deal before events were overtaken by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

Asked about negotiations for the Joshua fight, Warren told talkSPORT: “Tyson and I, we just don’t feel it’s appropriate at the moment out of respect for the Royal Family.”

Joshua suffered a second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month but Fury’s hopes of landing a bout with the Ukrainian were dashed when Usyk said he did not intend to fight again this year.

Fury wants to fight by the end of 2022, ideally in late November or early December, but Joshua would reportedly prefer a date closer to Christmas.

The former champion is open to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour with the date of the fight currently looking like the biggest sticking point for the eagerly-anticipated contest that would likely be for Fury’s WBC title.

Warren added on talkSPORT: “It’s us who have made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get himself back into the top level against the world champion Tyson.