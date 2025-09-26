Open day at Morecambe gym set up in memory of teenage boxing champion

A gofundme was set up to raise money in memory of Leo Mountain who lost his life in tragic circumstances.

A new boxing gym set up in memory of Leo Mountain who tragically died in a road incident is holding an open day this Saturday.

Leo’s gym is at Unit 3A, Whitefield Place, Morecambe and the open day is on Saturday, September 27 from 12pm until 3pm.

There will be a fantastic raffle with some great prizes as well as food and drink and activities for the whole family including face painting, games, a movement workshop, fitness challenges and demonstrations.

Leo’s friend Kristian Jordan Nagy said: “Leo’s father, family and myself have teamed up to set up a boxing gym in his memory.

"Out of something so heartbreaking and tragic we can do something really positive for the world in Leo’s honour.

"We’ve set this gym up in the aims of helping local people from our community.”

Brewers Morecambe donated all the paint required to decorate the brand-new gym facility set up in memory of Leo Mountain by his dad Lee and friends and family.

They said that after having a difficult time at school with bullying, Leo discovered a passion for boxing, and an ambition of going professional.

Leo had numerous fights, winning the Manchester Box Cup and the under 60kg Northwest Title.

Earlier this year, Leo tragically passed away after a road collision.

The local community came together, raising £10,000 in light of the immense loss.

Leo’s dad, Lee, wanted to use the money to make a difference and let his son’s memory live on.

With the support of Leo’s boxing coach and referee, Steve Tallo-Brady, they rented a space to turn into a gym.

The mission was to create a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can come to see if boxing can help with life’s challenges, as it did for Leo.

The gym, at Unit 3A Whitefield Place, Morecambe, is an exclusive place for kick boxing and boxing training primarily, but with scope for other activities in future.

Store manager Graham Armstrong said: “One of our regular decorators approached us about donating the paint for the gym as they knew Leo's family. As a family run business, Brewers hold family values at the heart of everything we do. Leo's story touched us and many of our customers, so we felt it was important for us to support Lee with his ambitious vision and to be able to give back to the local community who support us.”

Everyone is welcome to go along to the open day on Saturday.