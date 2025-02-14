Morecambe's Reece MacMillan 'did himself proud' boxing for British title
Reece said: “What an amazing experience fight week was with a busy build up to being on the big stage. I enjoyed every minute as I fulfilled a childhood dream boxing in front of upwards of twenty thousand people for three title belts against Jack Rafferty who's now undefeated in twenty-five contests and a deserving champion.”
MacMillan was honest about his performance. He said: “For whatever reason, I just couldn’t get going on the night to show what I’m about. I’m gutted with how it ended, especially with my team pulling me out when I felt I still had more to give.
“But they likely saved me for another day. I'll bounce back. I always do. I appreciate everyone's support particularly those who made the journey to Manchester to watch the fight.
"Without this strong local support and that of my sponsor I’d never have made it so far. Hopefully I’ll have fight news soon but for now it's family time.”
Coach Bob Howard decided to throw in the towel at the end of the seventh round and said: “Reece had started well but then got caught with repeated heavy shots and I felt that something wasn't right.
“Reece wanted to carry on. He's a brave warrior of a man and this was his first taste of boxing at such a high level. He'll be back. Meanwhile congratulations to Jack who always warms into his fights and ends strong.”