Morecambe pro boxer Troy in debut bout win

Morecambe boxer Troy Gallagher describes winning his debut professional fight as ‘an amazing unforgettable experience allowing me to learn a lot about myself and which has hopefully set me on course to win major boxing titles.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-five-year-old light heavyweight Gallagher beat London boxer Victor Edagha winning full points on a Bolton show organised by Manchester promoter Steve Wood’s VIP Promotions. ‘The bout went well. It was what I expected as I’d watched videos of my opponent boxing. Victor is strong and can be awkward to punch. I stuck to the game plan well and I’ve since watched the fight and I’ll now be busy in the gym ironing out weaknesses. I sold 160 tickets to the show and was absolutely blown away by the massive local support.’

Gallagher trains under Bob Howard at Coastal Boxing Club. ‘I’ve stuck with Bob all along. I feel comfortable in Stonehands, his stable of boxers. Bob knows the sport like no one else. I also train at Hotbox CrossFit and Reperform injury clinic. I train twice daily and once on a Saturday. I had my first amateur match at thirteen and eventually won sixteen of twenty-one amateur bouts. My amateur career highlight was winning the Chairman’s Box Cup in Liverpool in 2016. I love the discipline of boxing and the build-up to a fight leaving my comfort zone to learn new skills.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard is complimentary about Gallagher. ‘Troy’s a talented kid with loads of potential having sparred with the likes of Jack Cullen and Jason Quigley and more recently with experienced professional Oldham’s Tom Rafferty. He’s destined for the top. A talented boxer who can adapt with a developed boxing IQ and a granite chin. Troy’s also highly likeable with a keen following and strong family support.’

Morecambe's new pro boxer Troy Gallagher

Former student of Heysham High, Gallagher trained as a joiner and now works with his father mainly doing bathroom tiling and flooring. ‘I love listening to music and spending time with my family and girlfriend. I’m a quiet person but sociable. I admire lots of boxers. My original hero was Muhammad Ali, but I’ve been inspired by local people like Tyson Fury. My family have always been behind me although my mother and my grandparents don’t really care for the sport.’

‘Like many boxers I’ve struggled with injuries, so my brother Cain and I set up Four Oaks which uses helps people get fit both physically and mentally using cold water therapy. But professional boxing is now my priority. I’m hoping to have my second professional bout early in 2025 and am grateful to my sponsors Foam & Covers, Hotbox CrossFit, Reperform Injury Clinic, Aquarius Bathrooms, Shaun Gallagher & Sons, G&C Tiling and Flooring and our own Four Oaks.

Future potential sponsors can best contact Gallagher via Facebook or at [email protected]