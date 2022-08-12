Morecambe firm backs Roman Fury - brother of Tyson Fury - as he prepares for debut fight

CareerWallet is sponsoring the up-and-coming 25-year-old, who will be kicking off his boxing career next month with his debut fight at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday, September 10.
Craig Bines, CEO and founder of the Marine Road Central based company, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Roman Fury as he embarks on his boxing career. As a Morecambe-based firm, we are thrilled to be working with the iconic local boxing family and to be able to support and be part of Roman’s boxing career.”
Roman’s Agent, Daniel Francis of Vote Boxing, added "I would like to thank CareerWallet for their support and belief in Roman as he launches his boxing career next month. He is delighted to have the leading and local tech business as a sponsor and is focused on ensuring his debut match in Blackpool next month is the start of a great career."
The deal is one of a number of sports sponsorships the company has recently announced including Salford Red Devils and Lancaster City FC.
The firm is focused on helping and supporting local sports clubs and personalities and will be announcing further sponsorships in the coming month.