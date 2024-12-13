Morecambe boxer wins big and earns national title fight

A Morecambe boxer is ‘overwhelmed’ both at having won British Boxing’s Central Area super lightweight title belt and at the massive support he’s enjoying in the town where he’s lived all his life.

Reece MacMillan has now also just heard that he is to box Oldham’s Jack Rafferty for the British title.

MacMillan beat fellow Lancastrian Kane Gardner on points over ten rounds in a Bolton show organised by VIP Promotions owned by Manchester boxing promoter Steve Wood.

"The fight went so well I enjoyed every second,’ explained MacMillan. “Kane is a strong, experienced boxer but on the night, I won through a consistent work rate and volume punching. I was dominant in controlling how shots were exchanged and putting into practice the game plan devised by me trainer Bob Howard staying sharp to maintain a relentless pace.”

Morecambe boxer Reece MacMillan and his trainer Howard. Picture by Robert David Photography.

A former student of what is now Morecambe Bay Academy, twenty-eight-year-old MacMillan is a father of two and works full time in a deep drainage gang to support his family.

He said: “I started boxing aged ten at Lancaster boys with Bob Howard who is now my manager. I was a successful amateur with forty-six bouts and on occasion made it to national semi-finals. My childhood dream was always to be a professional boxer. My career’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but I’ve won seventeen paid fights losing just one earlier on.

"I had two years out due to a medical issue but carried on working in the gym. Winning an area title is the highlight of my career especially as most boxing experts considered me the underdog. My team and I knew I was capable, and I proved it.

“I had a great training camp which lasted a long time owing to various fights falling through including one in Abu Dhabi. I’m afraid that’s common in professional boxing.

Reece MacMillan (right) in action. Picture by Robert David Photography.

"Boxers accept that’s just out of their hands and grab the next opportunity with both hands. We are in a good place now but two years wondering if I’d ever be back, was a difficult time.

"Bob kept me positive working in the gym. My favourite boxer is American Arturo Gatti who was the most courageous fighter ever and who always left it all in the ring win or lose.

"That’s what I admire and want to emulate.”

Trainer Howard knows that 2025 will catapult MacMillan on the national scene.

He said: “Reece did exactly what was wanted. He’s highly dedicated, as brave as they come not having given up when faced with problems and he’s got his much-deserved reward. Winning this latest bout qualified Reece to compete for the British super lightweight title against Jack Rafferty. That fight is scheduled for Manchester on February 8. The fact is that Reece has earned his place on the national stage.”

MacMillan wants to thank local sponsors for their generosity and these include Supascaffold and Four Oaks, who supply portable ice baths.

Potential future sponsors can contact MacMillan via his social media channels or e-mail [email protected].