Morecambe boxer to make professional debut in match at Bolton Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nelson Birchall,19, is one of the most decorated boxers on the amateur scene.
He said: “I started boxing at nine so in ten years I’ve won nine north-west area titles and nine English and British titles as well as competing in five international tournaments for England and winning six Box Cup tournaments and a world bronze medal.
“I’d won everything I aspired to as an amateur and I feel now is the time to fulfil my dreams of becoming multi weight world champion.”
Birchall was homeschooled from age twelve and for the last couple of years has been helping his father in his business.
He is now trained by former professional boxer Michael Jennings and his brother Dave Jennings in Chorley and now manged by Lee Eaton of ‘Let’s Go’.
“It’s a great atmosphere in the gym and we are producing title winners,’ said Nelson, ‘and I intend to be one of them.
"My success will have been aided by my sponsors, so a shout out to them now, many thanks to NSG Memorabilia, Sultan Experience, Boxing Royaltee and Premier Caravan Repairs Ltd. They know to back a winner.”
The Bolton event will be screened live on Channel 5 so Birchall is hopeful that some new sponsors will also support him.
“Logos will be put on fight T-shirts, and they will get plenty of social media advertisement’ he said.
Like all new professionals who are ‘home’ boxers on their shows the onus is on Birchall to sell tickets to his fight.
He can be contacted for these on his Facebook page or via e-mail at [email protected].
‘I’m young but my sights are set high,’ said Birchall, ‘featherweight division boxers be warned, there’s a new kid in town. He’s not scared of any of you. He’s coming for you.
“Nelson Birchall is his name. It’s my name.”