Alan Lamb.

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Lancaster boxer who has died.

Alan Lamb, known in his fighting days as The Lancaster Lion, was renowned for his skill and fighting spirit, inspiring many and being remembered as a great fighter.

He competed from 1979 to 1983 in the super-lightweight division with his career including 19 professional contests.

In April 1983, he came close to capturing the British Light Welterweight crown in a thrilling encounter in Liverpool with the then champion Clinton McKenzie.

Alan Lamb, pictured in 2014, with the gloves he wore when he challenged for the British Light Welterweight Title in 1983.

His daughter, Clare Benson, shared the news of his death on her Facebook page.

"With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved Dad, Alan Lamb passed away peacefully yesterday,” she said.

"He was a loving Dad, Grandad, brother and friend, whose love, humour and strength touched everyone who knew him.

“We are deeply grateful for the time we shared and the memories we made that will stay with us always.”

Many tributes have been paid to the boxing legend, who died on August 19.

Billy Heron wrote: “Absolute hero to all us kids at the Boys Club in the early 70s. RIP the Lancaster Lion.”

Robbie Robinson said: “I knew Alan well, right from our 11-year-old schoolboy days, later in England squads at Crystal Palace and then as pros.

"Alan and his coach Rob Day would drive all the way from Lancaster to Liverpool and we would spar 10 rounds straight. Great fighter, great lad, condolences to all the family. Rest in peace mate.”

Greg Duncan commented: “A real gentleman was Alan, he was an inspiration to us all at Lancaster Lads Club in the 80s and always had time for us as kids.”

Kevin Fields remembered: “Alan Lamb, The Lancaster Lion, had a bout at the end of the pier and I took photos ringside. He fought, and beat, an Italian – though it was meant to be Ken Buchanan, an ex British, European and world champion. Ken broke his nose in training and had to pull out, though he did turn up on the night.”

Former Visitor editor and ex-Lancaster Guardian chief reporter, Glen Cooper, remembers reporting on ‘Lamby’ for the Guardian, and building up a friendship when they discovered they both followed Spurs.

"I did a piece early on when I wrote ‘… he entered the ring as Alan Lamb and left it as The Lancaster Lion..’ it stuck and became his nickname (and he got the tattoo!),” said Glen.

“Best fights were Tony Carroll for the central area title and his excellent but unsuccessful tilt at Clinton McKenzie’s British belt in Liverpool.

“Loved covering his career, cracking bloke.”

Ged James Hegarty said he had the pleasure of seeing many of Alan’s fights, right from the beginning to the end.

“A proper warrior and he always gave 100% – the three that stand out are Collins, Carroll and the epic battle with George Peacock in Glasgow, what a fight!!” he said.

"Read Harry Gibbs’ top 10 refereed fights of all time!!. Add to that, Al is a proper humble, decent lad.”

Alan Lingwood added: “Had some great times following and supporting Lamby up and down the country, a good friend.”

Manchester Ex Boxers Association wrote: “Sorry to hear that former Central Area light-welterweight champion, Alan Lamb, passed away this week. R.I.P. ‘The Lion of Lancaster’.”

“Great boxer, so sad to hear this, RIP Alan, from all at Merseyside former boxers association,” said George Metcalf.

The family has said they will share details about the funeral soon for those who wish to join them in celebrating Alan’s life.