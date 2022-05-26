Here's 13 famous people who come from Morecambe

Actors, international sports stars and even a Nobel Prize winner have their roots in the town of Morecambe.
Here is our tribute to 13 well-known names linked to the resort.
1. Emma Atkins
Actress Emma Atkins, best known for her role as Charity Dingle in the ITV soap Emmerdale, was born on March 31, 1975 in Morecambe. She grew up in Silverdale and went on to study at the University of Salford.
2. Albert Modley
Comedian and entertainer Albert Modley, who lived in Morecambe and whose family still remain here, was well known for his catch phrase "Eeeeeeehh! Isn't it grand when you're daft?!" He made appearances on BBC TV's long running Old Time Music Hall series, The Good Old Days, often poking friendly fun at his home town Morecambe.
3. John McGuinness
Born and raised in Morecambe, McGuinness's father owned a motorcycle repair shop, but advised John to train as a bricklayer. Graduating in 1990, the resultant recession forced him into cockle fishing with his future father-in-law. McGuiness's first race was an endurance road race at Aintree in 1990, at age 18. Known as the Morecambe Missile, John is the second most successful TT rider of all time behind the late Joey Dunlop.
4. Isaac Lowe
The British professional boxer was born in Lancaster and resides in Morecambe. Lowe is the cousin of three-times world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, also from Morecambe.
