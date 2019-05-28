Bisht hits a century as Garstang CC are left frustrated by Leyland’s lower order

A century from Punit Bisht laid the foundation of Garstang CC’s winning draw against Leyland on Saturday.

The Indian struck 101 at almost a run a ball in helping Garstang to post 216-7 when they batted first.

Although Mark Walling’s players took wickets at regular intervals in reply, they were left frustrated by Leyland’s Kurtis Watson who finished 87 not out in guiding them to 190-8 at the close.

Garstang had elected to bat first, only to lose opening pair Michael Walling and Michael Wellings without scoring to leave them 0-2.

Bisht and Mark Walling then joined forces, adding 128 for the third wicket before the skipper fell for 48 in becoming the first of two wickets for Henry Thompson.

His second arrived moments later with the dismissal of Dan Curwen (3) to leave Garstang 136-4.

Danny Gilbert departed for 10 while Bisht was eventually dismissed after hitting 15 boundaries and two sixes in his 107-ball knock.

Ian Walling made a brisk 14 with Matthew Crowther (24) and Travis Pieters (6) the not out batsmen.

Gilbert blew away the Leyland top order in reply, dismissing Thompson (12), Karl Cross (1) and Saif Badar (4) as they were reduced to 24-3.

Watson and Nathan McDonnell put on 50 for the fourth wicket before the latter was out to Ian Walling for 25.

Ross Bretherton joined Watson to add 47 for the fifth wicket before Garstang gave themselves real hope of victory by claiming three wickets for five runs.

Bretherton was first to go, falling to Travis Pieters for 23 to make it 121-5.

The same bowler accounted for James Rounding (1) before Michael Walling got the better of Saif Vohra (0) as Leyland fell to 126-7.

However, Watson continued to frustrate the Garstang attack and found an ally in Jacob Wright as they added 50 for the eighth wicket.

That ended when Wright was out for 18, becoming Pieters’ third wicket, but Alex Williams joined Watson to see out the remaining overs and end Garstang’s victory hopes.