Back training, UKAD date set and a new advisor - Tyson Fury closer than ever to ring return

Tyson Fury appears closer than ever to a return to the ring.

Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion has not fought since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf back in November 2015, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” having to deal with a number of high profile issues.

The 29-year-old’s UK Anti-Doping situation looks like it could finally be settled with a date pencilled in for a hearing next month.

Being cleared of any wrong-doing, Fury has always maintained he has no case to answer, would pave the way for the former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion to get his licence back with the British Boxing Board of Control.

Currently several stone over his usual fighting weight, the unbeaten giant has posted clips online of him looking sharp in the early stages of training at Ricky Hatton’s gym in Manchester.

Fury has also signed an advisory deal with top management company MTK Global as he plots a way back to the top.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign an advisory deal with MTK Global,” said Fury, 25-0 with 18 knockouts.

“It is unbelievable how fast they have grown and what they have achieved in the past few years.

“I spoke to my mate (WBO middleweight champion) Billy Joe Saunders and he only had good things to say about MTK so it was an easy decision to go with them.”

Having previously battled mental health problems Fury appears to be a happy man as he eyes a long-awaited comeback.

“I love boxing and I need it back in my life,” said Fury who remains the Ring Magazine king and lineal heavyweight champion.

“Right now I’m working hard to shift some weight and get in shape to re-enter the ring.

“That won’t take me long at all and then I’ll be looking for my first opponent in early 2018.”

Who that will be is a matter for debate.

A British superfight with Anthony Joshua seems almost inevitable while there has long been talk of a clash with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

“There are plenty of options for me,” Fury said.

“Everyone wants to get in the ring for a payday with me.

“So we’ll sit down and decide who we choose but everyone knows the fights I really want.

“I want to knock out Anthony Joshua and I want to knock out Deontay Wilder and I believe by the time those fights happen they will be to unify the heavyweight division.”

MTK Global Director Paul Gibson said: “In many people’s eyes Tyson is still the man in the heavyweight division.

“It is fantastic news for the sport that he is coming back to prove that fact in the ring.”