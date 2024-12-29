Arnside Sailing Club celebrates New Year with grant success
The Club has a thriving youth programme. It offers lessons for children and young people, including taster sessions for schools and youth groups. As well as sailing the club offers paddleboarding and has sit on top kayaks.
3R Foundation run a charity shop in Carnforth. which is located on Haws Hill near Tesco. Profits from the shop are used to offer grants to local charities, clubs and groups. 3R stands for Recycle, Reuse and Rehome. Since they opened in February 2023, they have awarded nearly £110,000 in grants,
Alasdair Simpson for the Club “Buoyancy aids and helmets are important safety kit. Having cagoules means that we have something for children to put on if the weather is cooler than anticipated. It is nice that there are organisations like 3R Foundation that grants to local clubs and organisations, many of whom struggle to find funding for vitally important equipment.”
“The Club is now a charity with the aim of promoting water sports and introducing children and young people to sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking. We aim to keep our fees low so that the cost is not a barrier to taking part. For example, we offer low-income membership which currently costs £25 for a family. Whilst our water-sports season does not start till April, the grant is a lovely New Year present for the Club.”