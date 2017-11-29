Anthony Joshua takes aim at Tyson Fury's win over Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua rates his win over Wladimir Klitschko as better than Tyson Fury’s.

As Morecambe’s former world heavyweight champion closes in on a ring return talk of a British superfight between the pair is hotting up, promoter Eddie Hearn hoping to make it happen in 2018.

Anthony Joshua.

Comparisons will be drawn between their victories over the Ukrainian great with Fury outfoxing the younger Klitschko to rip away his belts in Dusseldorf back in November 2015.

A variety of high profile issues mean the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” hasn’t fought since with Joshua picking up his IBF and WBA titles, the latter coming when he picked himself off the canvas to stop Klitschko in the 11th round of a thriller at Wembley Stadium back in April.

“He boxed 12 rounds and ran, I don’t respect that,” said the London 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

“He stole the titles from Klitschko in the sense that he just boxed and moved - I know it’s the art of boxing, but I always said that you come to slay the King.

“You look him in his face and you take what’s his.

“And that’s what I think me and Klitschko done. We came together man to man and just went to war.

“And I think that’s relit the division as well.”

Joshua does however admit that of his potential rivals, WBC champion Deontay Wilder and WBO belt holder Joseph Parker also in the mix, that Fury would likely present him with the most

problems.

“He’s just awkward and tall and I think he’s a bit of a nut-job to be honest with you,” said the unbeaten 28-year-old.

“I think he’s just got a bit of a screw loose.

“Any man with a screw loose they just have a little something that you can’t put your finger on.

“So with Fury it would be tricky to figure him out.”

Joshua leads the nominees for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

He faces competition from Lewis Hamilton, who won a fourth Formula One drivers’ title, and Chris Froome, who won his fourth Tour de France in the summer.

Mo Farah, Tottenham striker Harry Kane. British women’s tennis number one Johanna Konta, short-track speed-skater Elise Christie, World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, para-athlete Jonnie Peacock, swimmer Adam Peaty, World Cup winning cricketer Anya Shrubsole and taekwondo champion Bianca Walkden are all also nominated.

