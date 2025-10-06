Jackery

Jackery, a global leader in innovative portable power solutions, is bringing exclusive savings to UK customers, starting on October 7 with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

As outdoor lifestyles continue to grow in popularity, reliable and portable energy has become an essential part of camping, road trips, festivals, and every day off-grid moments.

To meet these evolving needs, Jackery has introduced its updated v2 series – the Explorer 1000 v2, 500 v2, and 240 v2. This next-generation line embraces Jackery’s compact design philosophy while delivering improved performance, higher efficiency, and even greater convenience for modern explorers.

These updated power stations make Jackery the go-to choice for anyone seeking dependable, portable, and future-ready power solutions.

The series is also great for in-home back-up – if you work from home or worry a power cut could ruin the contents of your fridge and freezer, your fears can be forgotten.

Beginning during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on October 7 and 8 you can save at least 40% on the Explorer v2 series. And the offer will last beyond that, to October 12, allowing you extra time to take advantage.

Here’s our breakdown of how these mini power stations have the answer for all your power needs:

Power that goes further

The Explorer 1000 v2 Power Station is available for £426 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and until October 12 – a 40% saving on its RRP of £899.

With 1070Wh capacity and 1500W output it provides powerful output for ultimate outdoor freedom.

Features include emergency super charging, giving a full charge as quickly as one hour, and a whisper-quiet operation for peace and serenity.

It has an ultra-durable & reliable LiFePO4 battery for 4000 cycles providing up to 10 years of daily use. And, the exclusive ChargeShield 2.0™ battery technology has multiple certifications with 62 layers of protection.

Balanced power, anywhere

The Explorer 500 v2 Power Station usually costs £449 but until October 12 and on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days it is just £269, 40% reduced.

With 512Wh capacity and 500W output this provides power for all your essentials; keeping phones, laptops, lights, and a small fridge running – outdoors or at home during power cuts.

Because it weighs only 5.7kg it is easy to carry with one hand, perfect for travel and tight spaces. And, there are 6,000 life cycles in the LiFePO4 battery – built to last decades.

Super-fast full charging has you fully powered up in an hour by combining solar and AC charging. It also supports car charging for when you are on the move.

The UPS <10ms Seamlessly Switch keeps your devices running during blackouts with instant UPS switch-over and 3000V surge protection, ensuring lights, communication, and work equipment stay powered.

And for those in the great outdoors it works in extreme temperatures (-20°C to 45°C), giving dependable power in frost, heat, or rainy UK conditions.

If that’s not enough, the one-touch energy-saving mode maximises every watt, auto-shutting inactive outputs, keeping your battery for what matters most on trips or at home.

Everyday power, on the go

The Explorer 240 v2 Power Station is available for £151 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and to October 12, 42% off the RRP of £259.

This easily fits into a backpack and a foldable handle and buckle makes it perfect for any trip.

There are five ports, and one-hour flash charging means no more worries about unexpected power cuts. Forget battery anxiety with USB-C input and output enabled, and 100W PD two-way fast charging. Longer battery lifespan gives 3,000 cycles, offering 10 years of household emergency back-up.

This is perfect to protect home appliances with Reliable UPS – IEC62040 Certified. It allows seamless switching within 20m, guaranteeing uninterrupted power for fridges and freezers as well as protection for your computer files and server data, ensuring a router runs continuously for 16 hours.

Find out more at Jackery UK onlineshop or Amazon UK.