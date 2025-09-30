There was nothing subtle about 80s fragrances

Just like the fashions of the day, 80s fragrances didn’t hold back

They tended to be bold and bombastic

These were some of the most popular perfumes and aftershaves of the day

The 80s were famed for their decadence, with bright colours and bold designs being all the rage.

Many of the most popular perfumes and aftershaves in the 80s were a full-on assault on the senses.

One whiff of these brash, bombastic scents could knock you clean off your feet, with the sensation akin to being charged by someone wearing preposterously large shoulder pads.

Below are some of the best-selling fragrances of the 80s, for both men and women, including one branded ‘toxic’ and a true ‘powerhouse’ of the decade.

Obsession by Calvin Klein

Obsession by Calvin Klein was launched in 1985, and one fan described the fragrance as an 80s ‘powerhouse’.

Its musky aroma, with citrussy notes, made it a big seller.

Drakkar Noir

Drakkar Noir, by Guy Laroche, was launched in 1982, with the tagline ‘feel the power’.

It has been described as a ‘timeless classic’, which remains popular today, more than four decades later.

Its fougère scent has notes of leather and patchouli.

Patou Pour Homme

Patou Pour Homme by Jean Patou hit the market in 1980.

It was an amber fougère, with notes of clary sage, lavender and black pepper, among other scents.

It was the fragrance of choice for James ‘Sonny’ Crockett, played by Don Johnson, in Miami Vice, and what could be more 80s than that?

Tiffany

Kim Alexis promotes the new Tiffany perfume, the first made by the famous jewellery brand, in 1987 | Getty Images

Tiffany by Tiffany was a floral perfume launched in 1987 by the famous jewellery brand, with notes of blackcurrant, mandarin orange, sandalwood and vanilla.

Like the firm’s jewellery, it was an upmarket scent, reportedly retailing for an eye-watering $220 per ounce, but many fans felt it was worth it.

One admirer called it their favourite fragrance of all time.

Colors de Benetton

The famous fashion group launched its Colors de Benetton fragrances for men and women in the late 80s.

It featured an international array of top notes, including Israeli Basil, Egyptian Sage, and French Hyacinth.

One person recalled: “Colors de Benetton (like Benetton itself) was once everywhere, but is now bizarrely forgotten.”

Giorgio Beverly Hills

This popular 80s fragrance is described as having a ‘gloriously floral hit’.

It claimed to be inspired by the luxurious lifestyle of the film stars living in the famous Beverly Hills neighbourhood.

Paloma Picasso

The fashion designer Paloma Picasso, daughter of the artist Pablo Picasso, created the famous 80s perfume which was named after her. | Getty Images

This popular 80s perfume was famously created by Pablo Picasso’s daughter.

It marries floral notes with more earthy scents like sandalwood and musk to create a ‘daring’ aromatic masterpiece on a par with the famous artist’s best works.

Poison by Dior

Poison by Dior was launched in 1985 and, with its notes of plum, wild berries and honey, soon had legions of fans under its spell.

Described as a ‘bombastic’ fragrance unlike any other, it came in an eye-catching bottle designed to look like forbidden fruit.

Passion by Elizabeth Taylor

The actress Elizabeth Taylor promotes her new perfume, Passion, in 1989 | AFP via Getty Images

The acting legend Elizabeth Taylor was famously flamboyant, so it’s little surprise that the perfume which bore her name packed quite the punch.

One person described it as ‘toxic’ and another as an 80s ‘powerhouse’, while a third person recalled how the overpowering scent nearly knocked you back.

Perhaps the most dramatic description is this one, from a fan, who wrote: “It's burning wood, poisonous flowers, incense, first degree murder and animal taint and I love it?? It makes me want to bite someone, hard.”

What was your fragrance of choice in the 80s, and which scent could you not stand?

