For those who were lucky enough to grow up in the 1980s, you were treated to some truly iconic video games. It was the decade that some of the most iconic series of all-time started - including a certain Italian plumber fond of saying ‘yahoo’ and rescuing princesses.

I can only imagine what it must have been like to be there when Tetris and Pac-Man arrived at the arcades (or even what an arcade that wasn’t at a Hollywood Bowl would have been like). Let alone how cool it must have been to wake up on Christmas morning to a NES under the tree.

As your humble technology writer, I’ve been diving back in time to look at the history of tech recently and decided to see what video games I missed out on by not being around in the 1980s. Make sure to click through all the pages - and if you get a hankering to play some of these retro games you can pick up copies of Tetris and other classic arcade games here, for those with a Nintendo Switch the online pass gives access to classic titles from NES.

If you have any further suggestions for retro tech ideas you’d love to see, please email me at [email protected]. Should we jump back to the 1970s next or move to the 1990s, let me know!

1 . Video games from the 1980s Nine video games you may have played in the 1980s - including arcade classics. | Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images Photo: Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pac-Man - 1980 Kicking off the decade in style, Pac-Man (and all of its subsequent editions like Ms Pac-Man) arrived in 1980 and has gone on to become one of the most iconic games ever. It started in arcades but later jumped to consoles of all varieties. It was so popular that the song ‘Pac-Man Fever’ charted in the US in 1982. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images | Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Donkey Kong - 1981 How simple a concept, a giant ape throwing barrels at a plumber trying to prevent him rescuing his girlfriend Pauline (in the days before Mario chased after Princess Peach). But the rest, is as they say, history. It was the start of multiple of Nintendo’s most recognisable characters. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images | Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Frogger - 1981 Get a frog across the road, what is the worst that could happen? Such was the simple hook of one of the biggest arcade games of the 1980s - and the start of a franchise that has endured in different forms over the decades. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images | David McNew/Getty Images Photo: David McNew/Getty Images Photo Sales