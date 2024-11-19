That’s how much a National Lottery ticket was back in the day and these winners struck lucky. Most of them won massive prizes, turning them into millionaires overnight. It’s 30 years since the lottery and its winning balls first captured the nation. Can you remember your first ticket and do you still have the same numbers?
1. Lancashire Lottery Winners
Burnley FC fan Anthony Young celebrates his £2.38 million lottery win at Turf Moor in April 2011 | National World
2. Lancashire's Lottery Winners
Milkman Colin Bradley, of Preesall, with wife Pauline after scooping £1.4m on the lottery in 2005 | submit
3. Lancashire Lottery Winners
Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed £10,903,198 in May 1996 | National World
4. Lancashire Lottery Winners
Preston Bus driver Kevin Halstead with partner Josephine Jones, after winning £2,302,668 in March 2010 | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.