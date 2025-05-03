Those were the days before mobile phones were commonplace, when children had to find their entertainment away from social media.
Luckily there were plenty of different playground crazes, fashions and fads to keep youngsters amused back then.
These pictures show some of the most popular toys, trading cards, games and more, which were all the rage at schools around the UK during the 90s.
How many of these do you remember, and what would you add to the list?
1. Tamagotchis
If keeping up with your homework wasn't enough, spare a thought for 90s schoolchildren, who also had to contend with keeping their electronic pets alive. Tamagotchis, meaning 'egg watch' in Japanese, burst onto the scene in 1996 and they were soon in the pockets of children around the globe. Youngsters had to care for their 'pets' by feeding them, often with a hamburger or piece of cake, playing games with them, disciplining them and cleaning up after them. The fact that earlier versions couldn't be paused meant they were often taken to school, where pupils could compare how their creatures were getting on. | JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images
2. Pogs
Pogs was a children's game which had its roots in the 1920s or 30s, when it was known as 'milk caps', but exploded back onto the scene in the 90s. Players would make stacks of the colourful discs before taking it in turns to use a heavier 'slammer' to knock them over and keeping all those discs which landed face up. The name Pog came from a brand of juice made from passionfruit, orange, and guava, the caps of which were used to play the game. The wacky designs of Pog discs in the 90s made them highly collectable, even among schoolchildren who didn't play the game. | National World Photo: National World
3. Trolls
Trolls, the pocket-sized dolls with the crazy which hair younsgters loved to style, were huge in the 90s when they were a common sight in school playgrounds. | Ju_see - stock.adobe.com Photo: Ju_see - stock.adobe.com
4. Pokémon trading cards
Pokémon trading cards were a big part of school playground life in the 90s, as youngsters and their Pokémon characters battled it out, and they remain popular today. | Evan Agostini/Liaison Agency/Getty Images Photo: Evan Agostini/Liaison Agency/Getty Images
