These forgotten desserts were huge in the 70s, 80s and 90s

There are the desserts children craved in the 70s, 80s and 90s

They were hugely popular back then, but have largely been forgotten

How many do you remember?

There are some desserts you'll almost certainly remember if you grew up in the 70s, 80s or 90s | Main image by Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images

If you grew up in the 70s, 80s or 90s, the mere mention of certain desserts will transport you instantly back to your childhood.

These after-dinner delights bring back happy memories of the era.

They were all the rage back then, but have largely been forgotten, with many no longer available in the shops.

They were memorable not just for the flavour and texture but for their iconic packaging, the free gifts and, in one case, the satisfying transformation.

Below are seven of the most popular desserts of the 70s, 80s and 90s, from ice creams to mousses and yoghurts, to send you into a sugar-fuelled reverie.

Is your favourite among them?

Ice Magic

This was as close as desserts got to alchemy back in the 80s.

Bird’s Ice Magic came as a syrup in squeezy bottles, which, when poured over ice cream, solidified into a crunchy shell.

The iconic containers were cone-shaped, with the lid resembling a snowy mountain top.

Flavours included chocolate and mint chocolate, and the catchline was: “Ice cream will never taste the same again.”

One person recalled: “I remember it so well. It was great watcing it set and then breaking it, or, when your mum was about, picking it up in the shape it set in!”

Fiendish Feet yoghurt

This yoghurt was not memorable so much for the flavour as for the unique containers in which it came.

Fiendish Feet desserts, which featured monster faces on the front of the pots and feet on the bottom, were popular in the late 80s and early 90s.

They were made by St Ivel, and the adverts had the catchline ‘far too good to be bad’.

Many children of the era still have their collection of Fiendish Feet yoghurt pots. Some recall how they grew cress in the containers to give the monsters hair.”

One person recalled: “Absolutely loved these as a kid. Wish they’d bring them back.”

Fiendish Feet flavours included Spooky Wooky (banana), Fangs a Lot (strawberry) and Frank 'n' Stein (raspberry).

Hippo Pota Mousse

Children of the 80s still dream of the Chambourcy Hippo Pota Mousse.

The original flavour was strawberry, but there were other versions, including cherry chocolate.

The adverts featured animated pink hippos, with the catchline ‘so delicious, you’ve got to dive in’.

One fan recalled: “They were so good. One of my greatest childhood memories. Bring them back.”

Arctic roll

The Arctic roll, consisting of sponge cake slathered with jam and rolled around a vanilla ice cream centre, was for many people the ultimate comfort food of the 70s and 80s.

It was invented in the 50s by a Dr Ernest Velden, from Czechoslovakia, as it was then, who in 1968 opened a factory in Eastbourne, England, to make them.

Birds Eye reportedly sold more than 25 miles of Arctic roll a month in the 80s, when its popularity peaked.

The Arctic roll went our of fashion in the 90s but has since made a comeback, fuelled in no small part by nostalgic childhood memories of the frozen dessert.

While the classic Arctic roll is made with vanilla ice cream and raspberry jam, there is also a version with chocolate ice cream.

Tutti Frutti Gino Ginelli ice cream

Tutti Frutti was one of the most popular ice cream flavours of the 80s and 90s, with Gino Ginelli being the biggest brand at the time.

Tutti frutti, consisting of vanilla ice cream with candied fruits, was not to everyone’s taste, but many people miss being able to buy it in the shops.

One person called it their ‘go-to flavour’, and many people remember the ‘Gino, oh Gino Ginelli’ jingle from the adverts.

Instant Whip

Bird’s Instant Whip was launched in 1955 and remained popular during the 60s and 70s before sales began to decline in the 80s and it was eventually discontinued in 2004.

It could not compete with another Bird’s Dessert, Angel Delight, which first went on sale in 1967 and is still available today.

The two products were very similar, both being coming in a variety of flavoured powders which you added to milk and whisked briefly to create a creamy dessert.

One person described Instant Whip as a ‘poor man’s Angel Delight’, with the latter being thicker and sweeter.

Although Angel Delight is still sold, it is nowhere near as popular as it was in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

For many people, butterscotch Angel Delight is the flavour which best reminds them of their childhood.

Onken Frufoo

If you were a child of the 80s or 90s, you’ll probably have fond memories of Onken Frufoo yoghurts.

They came in UFO-shaped pots, with a toy in the middle, a but like a Kinder Surprise chocolate egg.

One person recalled: “I loved these so much. The Double Raspberry Magnums have a similar taste that takes me back.”

There are many more desserts that could have made our list.

Munch Bunch yoghurts, Strawberry Supermousse and Heinz tinned treacle sponge puddings are just some of the other puddings that evoke strong memories of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Which lost dessert would you bring back if you had the power, and why?

