28 fascinating pictures of Lancashire towns through a time span which goes back decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:18 BST

These incredible pictures from the Getty archive depict times gone by.

From rail crashes to miners, sports people to cobbled streets, they are a throwback in time which most of us can only tap into through old photos.

February 1912: George Sedgemore, a miner who narrowly escaped death a few weeks ago. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

1. Lancashire's Past

February 1912: George Sedgemore, a miner who narrowly escaped death a few weeks ago. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) | Getty Images

16th July 1961: Survivors stumble away from the wreckage of the crashed Blackpool holiday train. Six people were killed and 120 injured. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

2. Lancashire's past

16th July 1961: Survivors stumble away from the wreckage of the crashed Blackpool holiday train. Six people were killed and 120 injured. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) | Getty Images

16th May 1937: A class in artificial respiration for the Lancashire Constabulary, who are training in the practical skills of swimming and life-saving at the Hutton Grammar School baths. (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Lancashire's Past

16th May 1937: A class in artificial respiration for the Lancashire Constabulary, who are training in the practical skills of swimming and life-saving at the Hutton Grammar School baths. (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

10th January 1947: A Dutch workman, brought to Lancashire to cut a particularly rich field of peat, ties a special footboard on to his feet. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

4. Lancashire's Past

10th January 1947: A Dutch workman, brought to Lancashire to cut a particularly rich field of peat, ties a special footboard on to his feet. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) | Getty Images

