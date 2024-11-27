21 amazing historical pics of the Red Rose County down the years to celebrate Lancashire Day

Claire Lark
Published 27th Nov 2024

We are proud Lancastrians and to celebrate Lancashire Day we’ve selected 21 historical pictures of our county which we think represents all its corners.

From the bright lights of Blackpool on the coast to the cobbled streets of Burnley in the heart of the countryside, Lancashire is as diverse as it gets.

Lancashire is always celebrated on November 27. It goes back 1295 when the first elected representatives from Lancashire stood in Parliament, shaping the nation’s destiny.

From the legacy of the Pendle Witches, to canals, rolling hills, cheese makers and miles of sandy beaches, Lancashire has a rich past.

Lancashire Day

Lancashire Day | National World

A barge sails along the Leeds and Liverpool canal by Weaver's triangle as seen from the Walker Hey footbridge, the clock tower mill can be seen in the centre, Burnley Lancashire, England, July 1987

A barge sails along the Leeds and Liverpool canal by Weaver's triangle as seen from the Walker Hey footbridge, the clock tower mill can be seen in the centre, Burnley Lancashire, England, July 1987 | Getty Images

English painter L S Lowry (1887 - 1976) walking up a street in a Lancashire town, circa 1960

English painter L S Lowry (1887 - 1976) walking up a street in a Lancashire town, circa 1960 | Getty Images

A view over an industrial area of a Lancashire town, circa 1960. Does anyone know which one?

A view over an industrial area of a Lancashire town, circa 1960. Does anyone know which one? | Getty Images

