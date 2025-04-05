Whether you were lucky enough to get one of your own, you had to play with your friend’s or you simply stared longingly through the window of your local toy shop, you will almost certainly remember these toys if you grew up back then.

Some enjoyed a relatively short-lived period of success, others remain popular six decades later, and some have been in and out of fashion over the years as trends change.

One of the toys featured - the Airfix James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model car, released during Sean Connery’s spell as 007 - could be worth hundreds of pounds if you’re lucky enough to have one hidden away in the attic.

One of the vintage kits is being sold on ebay for more than £300, with another priced at over £200.

1 . Action Man The Action Man toy figure was launched in 1966 as the UK's answer to GI Joe, and was an instant hit. An Action Man toy is pictured here on the shoulder of a member of the Red Devils parachute display team in 1968. | Fox Photos/Getty Images

2 . Barbie and Ken dolls Barbie dolls were launched in 1959, with her male counterpart and love interest Ken joining the party two years later. Pictured here is a young girl inspecting the Ken dolls in 1961, while a boy scratches his head in confusion. Did you know, Ken's last name is Carson, while Barbie's surname is Roberts. | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . James Bond car James Bond was huge in the 1960s, with Sean Connery playing 007 in a string of hit films. The franchise's popularity meant this Airfix James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model car, pictured here in 1966, became one of the most in-demand toys. | George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Getty Images