Which is the best tumble dryer UK 2021? Cost effective models from Beko, Hoover, Hotpoint and Montpellier

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are three different types of tumble dryer.

Heat pump tumble dryers

Heat pump tumble dryers are considered the best as they are super-efficient, but to save the most energy, programmes may take a little longer to dry your clothes than on standard dryers. They also cost the most upfront.

Condenser dryers

Condenser dryers work by condensing the warm air from wet clothes into water, which then collects in a removable reservoir. Most models will tell you when the tank is full so you will need to empty it before you can continue.

Vented tumble dryers

Vented tumble dryers remove moisture through a vent that can be fitted to an external wall, or through a hose. This then ensures that you can have a vent fixed through the wall to allow the moisture to escape outside. They are the least expensive model.

If you’re looking for more gadgets to improve your home, check out our guides to the best evaporative coolers, air fryers and smart tech for a safe space.

MONTPELLIER MTD30P 3 kg Vented Tumble Dryer MONTPELLIER MTD30P 3 kg Vented Tumble Dryer £179.99 wee homes 3.5/5 This tumble dryer, with its compact design, is the ideal solution for smaller homes. You can even wall mount it to save even more space if needed, with the kit to do so sold separately. There’s still room for a decent amount of clothes, with a 43-litre drum and a wide 180° opening to load everything inside. There’s also functions such as Anti-crease and Refresh to give you even more control over your laundry. Was £189.99, now £179.99 Buy now

BEKO HygieneShield DHY9P56VW 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer BEKO HygieneShield DHY9P56VW 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer £449.99 a big household 4/5 This tumble dryer features sensor drying which monitors moisture levels in the drum and automatically stops when the clothes are dry. It is part of the HygieneShield range, products designed specifically to make your home perfectly clean and hygienic. The Hygienic Refresh programme uses high temperatures to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses. An automatic anti-creasing function makes ironing easier by smoothing your clothes as they dry too. The large 9KG capacity means you won’t need to do as many loads. Was £499.99 now £449.99 Buy now

CANDY Smart Pro CSO C10TG WiFi-enabled 10 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer CANDY Smart Pro CSO C10TG WiFi-enabled 10 kg Condenser Tumble Dryer £219.99 adaptability 4/5 Check on your laundry directly from your phone with the this WiFi-enabled 10 kg condenser tumble dryer. It has built-in WiFi, so you can monitor and manage your drying from anywhere using the Candy Simply-Fi app. The CSO C10TG features Sensor Dry technology to make sure your clothes are always dried to perfection. Choose from four different dryness levels, and the appliance will automatically switch off when your laundry is ready.There’s also a range of special cycles, including an option for delicate woollens and a refresh cycle to quickly have your favourite shirt ready for your night out. It has a 24-hour delay timer, so you can make sure it fits around your lifestyle. Was £249.99, now £219.99 Buy now

AEG AbsoluteCare T8DEE945R Heat Pump Tumble Dryer AEG AbsoluteCare T8DEE945R Heat Pump Tumble Dryer £899.99 the Rolls Royce model 5/5 With an A++ energy rating, this tumble dryer delivers a powerful and efficient performance to help you dry your laundry with ease. In addition to minimising wear and tear, this 9KG machine can also help to save you money on your household bills. With AEG SensiDry technology, you can also dry with confidence at very low temperatures. This helps to protect your fabrics so your clothes will last longer, as well as reducing your energy usage. Was £919.99, now £899.99 Buy now

Hoover Dynamic Next DXOC10TCER Wifi Connected 10Kg Condenser Tumble Dryer Hoover Dynamic Next DXOC10TCER Wifi Connected 10Kg Condenser Tumble Dryer £399.00 every time of fabric 5/5 As a condenser model, this tumble dryer collects the moisture from your clothes in an easy-to-empty tank. This handy device will also allow you to wash your favourite woollen jumper and silk blouse together. The All in One programme lets you know when lighter items are dry, so once you’ve removed them, you just need to start it again for the heavier items. The anti-allergy cycle is useful too, especially for those who suffer with hayfever, as it uses higher temperatures to get rid of allergens like pollen. There’s a 10KG drum so this is perfect for people with large households. Buy now